South Dakota Politicians tour tornado damage Friday

One of the messages Senators John Thune, Mike Rounds, and Representative Dusty Johnson wanted to convey was that the amount of damage caused by the tornadoes can't be cleaned up without the help of volunteers.

"I think the Chief was telling me that the resiliency of the city is pretty incredible, we think it's only been 60 hours and how much has been accomplished already," said Sioux Falls Mayor Paul Ten HanHaken.

Sioux Falls Mayor Paul TenHaken accompanied the three men through parts of the city that were damaged by EF2 tornadoes.

"We spent the morning checking out some of the harder hit areas of the City," TenHaken said.

US Senator Mike Rounds says people heeded the advanced warning that dangerous weather was moving into the city, and because they did lives were saved.

"The announcements and the warnings that began 24 hours in advance that there was going to be some severe weather in the area clearly was taken to heart by a lot of folks here, and the fact that we don't have any loss of life here is incredible," said U.S Senator Mike Rounds.

While clean up efforts have been diligent over the past few days, Senator Thune says there is still work to be done.

"Still need a lot of help, and I know as you get a few days beyond this, sometimes it fades a little bit, but I know there's still a big demand for volunteers so hopefully people will turn out," said Senator John Thune.

Congressman Dusty Johnson says he is determined to make as much Federal assistance available as possible for those who may need help.

"We're going to do everything we can to make sure that the Federal Government role is as appropriate, and reasonable, and timely as it can be," said Representative Dusty Johnson.

All of them say they're proud how Sioux Falls has responded.

"It's been incredible to see how the community has come together to help people out," Mayor TenHaken said.