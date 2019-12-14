South Dakota Republican Party hosts candidate school

The South Dakota Republican Party is calling on all who are interested in learning more about preparing for service as an elected official. A candidate school Saturday taught attendees how to organize a campaign.

With the South Dakota Republican Party hosting the candidate school they wanted to make sure they reached those republican members interested in taking office one day.

The South Dakota Republican Party wants to be the voice for people who can't speak out and have their voices heard in Pierre.

Hayley Halverson studies political science at South Dakota State University with the hopes to learn more about what it takes to run a campaign.

"I wanted to come out and learn how to be a better volunteer, employee and maybe even someday a candidate," Halverson said.

15 to 20 people in the room will take their shot at running for office, but first, they wanted to hear from others who've been through the process before.

"So I think it's a great opportunity for people who want to be candidates or want to help candidates," Halverson said.

"A lot of this is about bringing people in who we don't know already," Political Director of the South Dakota Republican Party, Dave Roetman said.

Roetman said candidates will either run for state, senate all the way down to local city council. Brad Lindwurm will run for District 14 next year.

"A big part is really just truly caring about people. I think that gets set to the side sometimes. Sometimes people think politics is just strategy, but at the end of the day it's about caring about people," Lindwurm said.

Though Lindwurm doesn't have a background in politics that doesn't really matter to him. With a background in sales and technology he believes being a small business owner in Sioux Falls will bring out what he's learned working in the public sector.

"I think that's a strength because I can relate to the small business owners and to the people that have a job every day as I do," Lindwurm said.

"This is our process of keeping the party strong. We need to have fresh faces. We need to replace candidates on occasion," Roetman said.

Saturday attendees learned how to target a message to run an efficient campaign and how to use data and analytics to learn the market.

Roetman said it's never too soon for anyone to start getting involved in politics.

