South Dakota Rock and Roll Hall of Fame announce 2020 inductees

South Dakota Rock & Roll Hall of Fame has announced its 2020 inductees.

Nine bands including Midwest Coast, The Rumbles, and Indigenous, along with nearly a dozen South Dakota rock and roll supporters will be inducted into the hall of fame.

Chris Gage and Gordy Zens will also be receiving lifetime achievement awards.

The goal isn't just to honor those who have contributed to South Dakota rock and roll culture, but bring people together to celebrate the music community.

"We're just excited to show off the bands that will be playing and honor the inductees that will be here," said John Mogen, South Dakota Rock & Roll Music Association. "Their families, their fans - they just all come here and it's a great weekend."

A jam session will be held Friday, April 17 with the induction ceremony taking place the following Saturday at the Ramkota Exhibit Hall.