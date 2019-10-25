South Dakota Supreme Court denies Rhines’ stay of execution

The South Dakota Supreme Court denies a convicted murderer’s bid to stop his execution in November.

The state’s highest court also affirmed the dismissal of Charles Russell Rhines’ challenge to the Department of Corrections written policy on the method and procedures for carrying out executions. Basically, Rhines claimed the state was violating his right to choose his manner of execution.

Rhines was convicted in 1993 for the brutal murder of 22-year-old Donnivan Schaeffer during a burglary at a Rapid City doughnut shop in March 1992.

"These decisions by the South Dakota Supreme Court brings us two steps closer to both justice and closure for the family of Donnivan Schaeffer," Ravnsborg stated in a press release. "Donnivan's life was savagely ended by Charles Rhines, who has now been on death row for five years more than Donnivan lived. We continue to seek justice for Donnivan. It is time for this process to be over so the family can heal."