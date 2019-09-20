South Dakota author teams up with Family Engagement Center

A local author and illustrator are teaming up with the South Dakota Family Engagement Center to share their story with are children.

Author Sean Covel and illustrator Rebecca Swift, who created Porter the Hoarder, are working with the Family Engagement Center to give away over 3,000 books to kids in the region.

The creators will be doing several readings in the Sioux Falls area Friday. You can find more details here. They will also be doing a book signing at Barnes & Noble in Sioux Falls Saturday at 10 a.m.