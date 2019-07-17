South Dakota authorities looking for missing woman

An endangered missing advisory has been issued to find Ester Wolfe. She is 21 years old, 5'3", and 130 pounds. She is believed to be endangered because she has a past history of reported domestic assault with someone she is believed to be with.

She was reported missing on Sunday when she did not return home the day before. She was supposed to attend a family event on July 14th, but she never arrived. She was last seen in Rapid City on Saturday, July 13th when she left work.

While she was at work though, a person she had a previous relationship with, Jesse Sierra, visited her. She may be in the company of Sierra now, so authorities are worried. The reason why is because she has a past history of reported domestic assault with Sierra.

If you see Wolfe or Sierra, you're asked to call 605-394-4131 immediately. You're being asked not to approach either of them and just call the authorities. The two could be in a dark blue Chevrolet Avalanche with no license plate but with temporary paper tags. If you see that car, you're asked to call that number as well.