South Dakota blogger's post goes viral after asking to speak with Ellen

A South Dakota blogger wants to speak to Ellen Degeneres face-to-face; after some comments, the talk show host made about our eating habits.

Amanda Radke's article recently went viral with more than 10,000 shares on Facebook. It was in response to Ellen's video on Instagram, asking her viewers to: "Be neat. Eat less meat."

Amanda is a mom, blogger, and beef producer who works with her husband, Tyler, and her parents north of Mitchell. She says when she saw Ellen's post, she was frustrated.

"I was scrolling through the Gram. And I noticed a lot of people talking about eating less meat. Which I think is a fantastic idea," Ellen said in her video.

"When I saw the Ellen video on Instagram," Radke said. "I didn't have a problem with her going plant-based or choosing to eat differently than I do. There was a lot of misinformation about how beef gets to the dinner table."

Radke says she was not prepared for her blog to go viral the way that it has. She has received feedback from people all around the world. She has enjoyed the majority of it saying, "It's humbling, I guess, that the message resonated with so many people."

Her goal is to talk with people who are curious about where their food comes from. And dispel some of those myths.

"The point is it's better for you, and it's better for the environment. And for the animals," Degeneres said.

According to the United States Environmental Protection Agency, 9% of the total greenhouse gas emissions in 2017 came from agriculture. Transportation and electricity account for more than 50% of America's greenhouse gasses.

But Amanda's primary focus is to remind people about the amount of food waste we have in our country. She says 40% of the food we produce here in the United States goes to waste.

"I think being mindful of that and respecting the harvest is much more of a responsible way to address climate change concerns with our food choices," Radke said.

"Be neat," Degeneres said. "Eat less meat. Hashtag be neat. Eat less meat."

"Really my open letter to Ellen was to really to say, 'hey I think we have a lot of shared values,'" Radke said. "We both care about food and nutrition and the planet. And I think her and her fans might be really surprised at how much they have in common with those of us in rural America."

According to the EPA, across the world, agriculture, forestry, and other land use represented 24% of greenhouse gas emissions in 2017.

