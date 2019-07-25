South Dakota couple stuck in Alaska because of union workers' strike

A Sioux Falls couple is stuck in Alaska because of a Union Worker strike they got caught in the middle of. Glen and Sharon Hoekman left Sioux Falls in their truck with a camper on June 16th. They were headed to Alaska for a long road trip because it was something they've always wanted to do. We spoke with them via FaceTime Thursday, and they said they were able to go fishing, visit the Arctic Circle and see so many glaciers before they started to head home to South Dakota.

When they planned this trip in April, they thought they would want a break from driving so they booked a ferry from Haines to Juneau. They got on that ferry on Wednesday and reached Juneau about 4:00 PM. But the union workers, who operate the ferries, initiated a strike at 2:00 PM. Glen and Sharon had no idea a strike had started though until they got a phone call at 7:00 PM Wednesday.

"The fact that they knew stuff was up and did not say one word to us. They could have said something before we entered the ferry. And we would have said okay, we're driving then and we would have had that option," they said. "But the fact that they just let us go on the ferry blindsided. That's the part that really bugs me."

They said the workers didn't even say anything to them as they got off the ferry either. So now, they are stuck in Juneau.

"We were blindsided. We just thought how can this be possible because the thing is we can't drive off of this place. There are no roads leaving Juneau, nowhere," they said.

Their original plan was to take another ferry to Prince Rupert, but that's not possible now with the strike. So they're unsure of what they're going to do. One option is to fly out of Juneau but then they would have to leave their truck and camper. They would eventually have to come back to get the truck and camper or they have to put it on a barge. That can cost thousands of dollars between the flight and the barge ride plus extra accommodation costs. Or they have to wait until the strike is over.

"We hate to be caught in the middle," they said.

More than 400 Alaska ferry workers are fighting over contract terms with the Governor's office of administration for a pay increase.

"One of the grounds of starting the strike is a zero cost of living difference and for the duration of the strike, since that was one of the reasons, they decided to strike. It makes this whole strike illegal," Kelly Tshibaka said, who is the commissioner of the Department of Administration.

"The Alaska Longshore division stands in solidarity with the IDU and with our brothers and sisters. They're attempting to get a fair and reasonable contract in the state of Alaska," Dennis Young said, who is the president of the Juneau division of Longshore Union.

Sharon and Glen said it's a bummer the trip has had to end like this for them.

"We saw glacier after glacier. It's been so fun. We just had a great trip, but this is kind of a bummer. It kind of leaves a bad taste in your mouth," Sharon said.

They are trying to get back for a celebration their family planned for them for their 40th wedding anniversary. It's on August 11th, and some of the options they thought about taking to get back to South Dakota would be cutting it close to that date.

"You know, I must say a few tears were shed about this whole thing, and you know we hope that there's some lesson to be learned from it, but I'm not sure what it is right now," Sharon said.