South Dakota delegation applauds signing of China trade agreement

South Dakota’s congressional delegation is applauding President Trump’s signing of the U.S.-China trade agreement on Wednesday.

Trump and China’s chief trade negotiator signed the modest agreement, which eases some U.S. economic sanctions on China and pledges Beijing to step up purchases of American farm products and other goods.

Representative Dusty Johnson calls the signing of Phase One a step in the right direction.

“Producers want certainty and China needs to play fair - this agreement hits the mark on both fronts. This China agreement paired with the USMCA are the wins our producers need,” said Rep. Johnson.

Senator Mike Rounds attended the signing and said it’s great news for South Dakota farmers, ranchers, and manufacturers.

“Under this agreement, China has agreed to purchase at least $40 billion of our agricultural products. This will provide some much-needed relief to our farmers and ranchers who have been at the tip of the spear throughout the trade negotiations by re-establishing markets for them to sell their products. We still have more to do to make sure China lives up to its obligations, and phase one is the first step in that process. I thank President Trump for his efforts to make sure our farmers, ranchers, and manufacturers are getting a fair deal,” said Sen. Rounds.

“That’s good news for South Dakota farmers and ranchers, who have been struggling in a tough agriculture economy,” said Sen. Thune.“I spend a lot of time in South Dakota talking to our farmers and ranchers. And one thing they always emphasize is the need for trade deals that will open up new markets or expand current markets for their products.”

Trump said during a White House ceremony that the agreement is “righting the wrongs of the past." And he promoted the signing as a way of delivering economic justice for American workers.

