South Dakota delegation calling USMCA signing a win for state producers

South Dakota Governor Noem, Representative Johnson, and Senators Thune and Rounds are praising President Trump’s signing of the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement.

Governor Noem is calling the USMCA a “major win” for South Dakota producers.

“The USMCA is a major win for South Dakota producers. Each year, our state exports $586 million worth of goods to Canada and $338 million of goods to Mexico,” said Governor Noem.

Senator Thune tweeted saying the deal will help open markets for farmers and ranchers

Both Senator Rounds and Representative Johnson attended the signing in Washington D.C.

“I had the honor to join President Trump at the White House this morning for the signing of the USMCA,” said Rounds. “This new agreement will expand trade opportunities for South Dakota’s farmers, ranchers and manufacturers. This new agreement will expand trade opportunities for South Dakota’s farmers, ranchers and manufacturers.”

Senator Rounds says the trade deal will impact 37,700 jobs in South Dakota.

Representative Johnson has supported the USMCA since being sworn in last year.

“USMCA is the win for producers we’ve been working towards for nearly two years,” said Johnson. “South Dakota’s farmers want a level playing field, and that’s exactly what this free trade agreement provides. I was proud to stand by the president during today’s signing of the USMCA.”

The delegation says the USMCA will advance the country’s agricultural interests and is expected to add 176,000 jobs.

The USMCA will open the Canadian market up for the first time to American dairy, wheat, chicken, egg, and turkey products.

According to the International Trade Commission, U.S. exports will increase by $2.2 billion per year under the USMCA.

