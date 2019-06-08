South Dakota disaster request approved

Governor Kristi Noem announced the approval from President Trump allowing federal money to be used to help citizens and local governments recover from property damage sustained during the statewide winter weather and flooding this spring.

“This is great news for our state as it means that those still recovering from the severe weather will get much needed assistance,” said Noem. “We thank the President for his actions."

This means FEMA teams will soon be coming to the state to document all damage sustained to both individual and public properties. More details on that process will be announced at a later date.

In May, the Governor requested FEMA assistance to help with repairs for damage done to both public property as well as to individual homes and businesses. A preliminary damage assessment indicates about $43 million in damage to public infrastructure in 58 counties and on three reservations. The preliminary damage assessment for individual assistance is about $3 million covering 12 counties and three reservations.