South Dakota farmers are heading into harvest after difficult year

Many farmers across South Dakota are now preparing for harvest, but some have unplanted fields across the state.

South Dakota is ranked the highest in the nation for most unplanted acres. The state sees more than three million acres that remain unplanted for the year 2019.

Some farmers have decided to plant cover crops in place of regular corn or soybeans. Those farmers had until July 31st to apply for Federal Aid, but unfortunately, if they did not make the deadline, they will be unable to receive benefits.

Robert Walsh farms just west of Elk Point and only 1/3 of his corn is planted this year. Majority of his fields are covered in grass, which is a great cover crop; this way his soil will be protected from the wind.