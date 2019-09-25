South Dakota farmers react to limited-trade deal with Japan

A breakthrough limited trade deal with Japan will hopefully clear the way for $7 billion worth of American products to be sold to that Asian nation.

Much of the products sold will be agricultural products, which means improving financial conditions for farmers and ranchers right here at home.

Japan is the United State's third-largest trading partner. And some South Dakota farmers are hopeful this deal will be a bright spot they need on what has been a challenging year.

The trade-enhancement agreement will help lower agricultural tariffs in Japan and industrial tariffs in the United States. Agricultural products such as beef, pork, corn, and more will benefit from this agreement.

"Now, that they've officially got a deal between President Trump and Prime Minister Abe," Scott VanderWal, President of South Dakota Farmer Bureau, said." That's great news for us it's going to open up that market to us."

Kevin Scott farms near Valley Springs, and hopes this agreement will pressure China into reaching a deal with the United States and ending the trade war.

"I think the more that we can get these bilateral agreements with other countries. The sooner China will come and play ball in their tariffs, also," Scott said.

"It just shows the rest of the world that we can do a deal with other countries," VanderWal, said. "We're pushing real hard to get the USMCA [United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement] deal put through our Congress and ratified. But, a deal with Japan now would be an excellent step in the right direction."

This potential deal with Japan revives hope for some South Dakota farmers as we head into fall and harvest time.

"We're just looking for some good news," VanderWal said. "Last year and a half, starting last October not much has gone right in South Dakota and a lot of the Upper Midwest with too much rain and the poor markets and the tariff and trade issues. And all working to depress our markets and depress our people, for that matter, so it's good news. It's a bright light for us, and we'll anticipate more good things to come."

This limited-trade deal is the first step to obtain a more comprehensive trade agreement between Japan and the U.S.

Other agreements outlined in the deal is to expand digital trade and investment.

South Dakota lawmakers have also weighed in on this agreement.

Senator John Thune released a statement saying: "Amid what seems like a tidal wave of obstacles this year, this is exactly the kind of news farm country has been waiting for, and I expect this deal, once approved by Japan, will have a direct and positive effect on the U.S. agriculture industry. In addition to helping beef and pork producers, this agreement will boost America’s dairy, ethanol, and wheat industries. Any day that we can create more opportunities for U.S. companies to reach new or expanded markets around the world is a good day, and I can say with confidence that today is a good day. I look forward to more deals that will open new markets around the world."

Representative Dusty Johnson says: "This is big day for American ag producers. This deal with Japan will open markets for $7 billion in U.S. products. I’m proud of our trade negotiators who continue to keep their noses to the grindstone. Now, Congress should do its job and bring USMCA to the floor."