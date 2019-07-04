South Dakota federal prosecutor received Top American Bar Association Award for Young Lawyers

A federal prosecutor based in Sioux Falls has been just been named one of the American Bar Association’s top 40 young lawyers.

Special Assistant U.S. Attorney Tamara Nash has received the ABA's On The Rise Award. The award program provides national recognition for ABA young lawyer members who exemplify a broad range of high achievement, innovation, vision, leadership, and legal and community service.

Nash attended Wayne State College, graduating magna cum laude in 2009. She graduated from the University of South Dakota School of Law, with honors, in 2013.

Upon completing her education, Nash clerked for one year with the Second Judicial Circuit in Sioux Falls. In 2014, Nash was hired to serve as Deputy State’s Attorney for Union County.

In spring 2016, Tamara transitioned into her current position as a Special Assistant United States Attorney for the State of South Dakota. She represents both the federal and state arms of prosecution. Tamara works with both the Attorney General’s Office as well as the United States Attorney Office to prosecute firearm and high-intensity drug cases.

Nash maintains her commitment to public service by remaining active in the legal community. In the South Dakota State Bar, Nash serves as President of the South Dakota State Bar Young Lawyers Section. She also serves on the State Bar Law School Committee and Committee for Diversity and Inclusion. Currently, Nash serves as the chair of the Minorities in the Profession Committee and a liaison to the Women in the Profession Committee.

