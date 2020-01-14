South Dakota health officials report first flu deaths of season

South Dakota Department of Health has reported three flu-related deaths of the season.

Health officials say the victims were all 50 years and older. They are not releasing information on the victims.

Flu activity across South Dakota is classified as widespread according to health officials. The state has reported 1,555 confirmed cases of flu and 59 flu-related hospitalizations.

The South Dakota Department of Health is recommending those at a higher risk of getting the flu to get annual flu vaccinations. Those six months and younger, pregnant women, children five years and younger, and those over 65 are all listed as those with a high risk.

Health officials say an average of 46 South Dakotans die every year following flu infections.