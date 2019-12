Authorities are looking for a South Dakota inmate who has been placed on escape status.

Thirty-seven-year-old John Feather did not report to a community service job in Rapid City on Dec. 10, according to the Department of Corrections.

He is serving a 4-year, 9-month sentence for unauthorized ingestion of a controlled substance from Pennington County.

Feather is 6'3" and weighs around 180 pounds. Anyone who seems him is asked to contact police.