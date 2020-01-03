South Dakota inmate placed on escape status

Authorities are looking for a South Dakota inmate who has been placed on escape status.

Twenty-eight-year-old Richard Barela left his community service work site in Yankton Friday afternoon without authorization.

Authorities said he took a 2007 silver Chevy half-ton pickup from the work site. The pickup truck's State of South Dakota license plate is CH 331.

Barela, a Hispanic male, is 5'11'' and weighs 165 pounds.

Barela is serving a 10-year sentence with 4 years suspended for possession of a controlled substance out of Hughes County.

Anyone who sees him is asked to contact police.

