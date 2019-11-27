South Dakota launches Fallen Heroes Bridge dedication program

The South Dakota Departments of Veterans Affairs, Military, and Transportation this week launched the new Fallen Heroes Bridge Dedication Program.

The program will dedicate state bridges after South Dakotans who died while in active service.

In Hot Springs, the bridge on US 38/North River Street was dedicated to Second Lt. Maynard C. Freemole, a World War II veteran from Edgemont who died in combat on Dec. 16, 1943.

“Maynard Freemole and other fallen heroes sacrificed their lives so that we can go on living as a free people, free to choose our own destiny in this great nation,” Noem said. “This is a way we can memorialize the sacrifices of our heroes. Their legacies will live on.”

The state plans to dedicate six bridges each year.

