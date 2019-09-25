South Dakota lawmakers respond to impeachment inquiry

Several South Dakota leaders are speaking out after House Democratic lawmakers announced an official impeachment inquiry of President Donald Trump.

Speaker Nancy Pelosi has announced the the inquiry Tuesday following reports that Trump may have sought a foreign government's help in his reelection bid.

Republican South Dakota lawmakers are expressing support for the President, calling the inquiry a partisan political move by Democrats. However, some are voicing the need for more facts.

Sen. Mike Rounds and Gov. Kristi Noem both say Democrats have long sought to remove Trump, and that Congress has bigger issues to worry about.

Sen. John Thune echoed those sentiments, but added that we do not have all the information needed to make an informed conclusion, stating "I believe we should let the facts lead where they lead."

Rep. Dusty Johnson said he is glad Trump plans to release the transcript of the call. A spokesperson for Johnson's office also noted Johnson previously went on record with the New York Times, saying he opposed impeachment.

Sen. Mike Rounds' full statement:

"“Democrats have been intent on impeaching the president since day one, so their announcement is no surprise. I wish they would spend this much energy on improving the lives of South Dakotans, such as passing the USMCA, getting our fiscal house in order and reducing burdensome regulations.”

Gov. Kristi Noem's full statement, via Twitter:

"If @SpeakerPelosi and her caucus spent as much time on legislation as this investigation, they might have passed #USMCA by now. They might have done a lot of good things that South Dakotans need from DC. The 2016 election is over. @realDonaldTrump is president. He has my support."

Sen. John Thune's full statement:

“Facts matter, especially when considering something as serious as pursuing an impeachment inquiry, and we simply do not have all of the information that we – Republicans and Democrats – need to reach a fully informed conclusion. Without all of the facts, and despite the president’s willingness to release additional information, it’s pretty obvious that congressional Democrats have allowed their disdain for this president to lead them to a politically driven conclusion that many in the far-left wing of their party have long desired. I’m disappointed Democrats are so obviously letting politics preempt the facts. I believe we should let the facts lead where they lead, just as we should let the Senate Intelligence Committee, which has a long history of bipartisan cooperation on issues like this one, do its work unimpeded and free from politics.”

Rep. Dusty Johnson's statement:

“I’m supportive of greater transparency in government, and I’m glad the president plans to release the transcript of his call.”