South Dakota man's brother photographed landing of Apollo 11's capsule in ocean

There are certain events in life that we remember exactly where we were and what we were doing. One of those events could be when America first landed on the moon in July of 1969, 50 years ago. One Navy veteran not only remembers that moment but also when the Apollo 11 capsule landed safely in the Pacific Ocean.

His brother, another Navy veteran, made sure he would never forget.

"He says take good care of 'em. Well I have for 50 years," Dennis Bren said.

Bren served six years in the Navy. But his brother is the one who got to experience something once-in-a-lifetime while serving.

"He was aboard this and he was the photographer and he got these sets of pictures," Bren said.

He said his brother was on the USS Hornet, which was the prime recovery ship for the Apollo 11 mission. His brother said he was in the helicopter taking pictures after a successful first moon landing. It was a historic moment for America. But an even more special moment for Bren and his brother.

"I'm surprised he had enough mind to take all of these deals like that and send me these copies," Bren said. "I was pretty proud of that kid. He served 22 or 23 years in the Navy."

His brother sent him an envelope the day Neil Armstrong, Buzz Aldrin, and Michael Collins landed safely in the Pacific Ocean. He still has that stamped with the date of the water landing.

"I've pretty much guarded them my whole life," Bren said. "A lot of people can see it and bring back the memories. Well, the older people I should say, 50 years is a long time," Bren said.

But when you have those memories, like a gold flake off Apollo 11's capsule, it's hard to forget.

Bren said he has a copy of the photos his brother took. His brother has an original set of the photos as well as the Navy. He's unaware of anyone else having the photos his brother took. He's not sure what he's going to do with them and how he's going to pass them on.