South Dakota officials to close portions of I-90 and I-29

The South Dakota Department of Transportation will close portions of I-90 and I-29 Friday night.

Interstate 90, east and westbound, will be closed between Mitchell (Exit 332) and Sioux Falls (Exit 395)

Interstate 29, north and southbound, will be closed between Sioux Falls (Exit 84) and the North Dakota border

The National Weather Service has issued a blizzard warning from 9 p.m. Friday until 3 p.m. Saturday.

Many roadways are snow-packed, slippery and ice-covered. State and city officials are strongly urged to not travel unless absolutely necessary.

The First Alert Weather Team will continue to track the storm on all Dakota News Now newscasts. You can also find updates on the First Alert weather page.

What's the weather like in your area? Send us your pictures and video here.

