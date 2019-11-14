South Dakota organization wins social innovation award

A South Dakota organization has earned national recognition for its work in immigration justice.

South Dakota Voices for Peace was named a winner of the J.M.K. Innovation Prize.

The award, sponsored by the J.M. Kaplan Fund, is given out every other year to ten organizations nationwide. Organizers say it is given to groups tackling the country's most pressing social challenges.

Each awardee receives up to $175,000 over three years, and also has the chance to work with other social justice organizations.

South Dakota Voices for Peace states its goal is to build a rural model to sustain immigration services while also fighting Islamophobia and anti-immigrant legislation. You can learn more about the organization here.