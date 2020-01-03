South Dakota prison inmate dies

A South Dakota state prison inmate has died from an apparent suicide, state authorities say.

Sixty-seven-year-old Daniel Ducret was found unresponsive in his cell at the South Dakota State Penitentiary in Sioux Falls on Thursday. He was transported to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced dead Friday.

Ducret was serving two life sentences for murder out of New Jersey. He was being housed in South Dakota as part of an interstate compact program, where inmates that were sentenced in one state are supervised in another state.

