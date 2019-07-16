South Dakota ranked 49th worst state for teen drivers

When it comes to teen drivers, South Dakota has some of the worst.

At least, that's according to a recent study by a Washington D.C. based website

Wallethub.com ranks the state as the 49th worst place for teen drivers.

The report is based on safety, economic environment and driving laws.

Teenager are allowed to get there restricted driver's at the age 14 in South Dakota, that is the lowest age in the nation.

It is not required for a young driver to take driver's education in the state, but it is highly recommended by The South Dakota Department of Public Safety.

Parents are encouraged to think of themselves as teachers to their children, even after they have completed driver's education.

"When you have kids in the car you need to be safe too, you need to slow down, you need to not be looking at that cell phone, and you need to wear your seat belt," Tony Mangan of the the Department of Public Safety said.

Jim Jensen has been a driver's education instructor for nearly 50 years and he thinks legislators may need to make some changes.

"I believe the state can do more, I really believe that, I don't think we're doing enough," Jensen said.

South Dakota only meets two of the six optimal graduated driver licensing program laws.

The Department of Public Safety says it takes the issue of teen driving seriously, but one big question still remains.

Should that state raise the minimum age requirements to obtain a restricted driver's license?

"Yes, I think it (driving age) needs to, absolutely," Jensen said.