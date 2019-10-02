South Dakota rated as 8th most vaccinated state in U.S.

A report has been released from personal finance site WalletHub.com regarding vaccination rates by state and South Dakota has landed on the list as 2019's eighth most vaccinated state.

WalletHub's study was conducted by analyzing the states across 18 key metrics ranging from child vaccination rates to the presence of reported measles outbreaks.

South Dakota fell between Delaware, at seventh, and West Virginia, at ninth.

Iowa came in 13th, Minnesota was 11th, Nebraska was sixth and North Dakota was fourth. Montana was 26th and Wyoming was 42nd.