South Dakota receives $250,000 grant for assistance programs

A major new grant aims to help South Dakota organizations that fight hunger or poverty in the state.

The Federal Emergency Management Agency announced $250,000 has been awarded to South Dakota by the Emergency Food and Shelter program.

The program is designed to supplement food, shelter, rent, mortgage, and utility assistance programs for people with non-disaster related emergencies.

Officials say funding will be allocated to local organizations by the state's Set-Aside Committee. Those organizations will then determine how those funds will be distributed to qualified agencies in the counties that they oversee.

Public or private voluntary agencies interested in applying for Emergency Food and Shelter Program funds must: 1) be non-profit 2) have accounting capabilities 3) practice non-discrimination 4) demonstrate ability to deliver emergency food and/or shelter services 5) convene a voluntary board (if a private entity).

Agencies interested in applying for funding can contact Matt Gassen, the State Set-Aside Committee Chair, at (605) 335-0364 for information on where to apply for funding.

Deadline for applications is no later than November 22, 2019.

