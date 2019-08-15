South Dakota receives federal 911 grant

More than $1.5 million in grant funding has been awarded to the state of South Dakota to upgrade 911 call centers to Next Generation 911 (NG911) capabilities.

According to a press release from the state's department of safety, NG911 allows citizens, first responders, and 911 call takers to use digital, internet-based, broadband-enabled technologies to coordinate emergency responses.

The funding is one piece of $109 million in grants being awarded to 34 states and two tribal nations as part of the 911 Grant Program.

For more information, visit 911.gov.