South Dakota receiving $9.9M in emergency relief for road and bridge repairs

The U.S. Department of Transportation is sending the state of South Dakota nearly $10 million for emergency road and bridge repairs.

The state will receive $9,945,000 restore roads and bridges.

A March 2019 storm dropped 12-18 inches of snow across most of the state in a short timeframe, and then turned to rain after the temperatures rose. The heavy runoff washed away road surfaces, took out culverts, eroded bridge approaches, removed several timber bridge decks, and damaged several bridge girders due to large ice flows in the rivers and streams.

The DOT earmarked $7.5 million for that damage.

Also in March there was heavy flooding across the Midwest, causing further destruction. The state got $2.445 million to repair the damage. The DOT overall awarded $871.2 million in emergency relief funds to 39 states, territories and tribal governments.

Nebraska is projected to receive $68 million for the March 2019 storms. Minnesota will receive just over $2.5 million.