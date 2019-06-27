South Dakota short on Drivers Education Instructors

The South Dakota Department of Public Safety has a growing concern over the shortage of Certified Driving Instructors across the State.

The High School Principal in Ipswich is finding new ways to help students complete the Drivers Education Course.

"We have the students do it during the school day," Ipswich High School Principal and Drivers Education Instructor, Dan Knust said.

Dan Knust decided to add Drivers Education during the school day for multiple reasons.

"Cheaper for the parents, cheaper for the school, way easier on the kids. They're not having to come after school, so it's a lot better for our situation here," Knust said.

Aside from that, its easier on Knust.

Dan Knust is currently the only instructor the Ipswich Public School District has to teach Driver's Education.

He also receives calls from nearby schools asking him to help their students.

"I get busy in the Summer time, doing our own kids, and plus my family, and my job here," Knust said

He knows if more people were certified, it would be much easier on himself, and the students.

"I think if we had more people certified throughout the State it would be beneficial for everybody," Knust said.

Chris Grant is the South Dakota Driver Education Coordinator.

"There are a number of communities that don't have a certified instructor," Chris Grant said.

He wants to see this change in the near future.

"We could use, easily, another 50 to 75 instructors," Grant said.

Dan Knust hopes some of the teachers at Ipswich also become certified, and he'd like to see the state help with this issue.

"If the State could provide a little bit of funding for it, maybe some of these parents would get their kids in their and make everybody safe," Knust said.

To receive a certificate to teach drivers education, a person has to complete 30 hours of classroom instruction, six hours of practice driving, and an additional six hours of non-practice driving.