South Dakota snowmobile trails to open Sunday

Snowmobilers will soon have access to state trails across South Dakota.

State trails open Dec. 15, according the South Dakota Game, Fish and Parks.

Officials in the Black Hills say snow conditions will vary to start the season. The Black Hills has seen snow accumulation, but many trails are on Forest Service roads and have been plowed.

Snowmobile trail maps can be picked up at various businesses along the trails. Riders can request a copy by calling 605.584.3896 or 605.773.2885.

East River trails will see minimal grooming opening day. Snowmobilers are encouraged to check local conditions before riding and keep in mind many areas across eastern South Dakota have standing water.

The state has dedicated Twitter feeds to conditions in both western and eastern South Dakota.