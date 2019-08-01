South Dakota sobriety checkpoints for August

South Dakota’s Department of Public Safety has released the list of sobriety checkpoints to be done during August.

Officials plan to hold 24 total checkpoints in 15 counties. The checkpoints, held monthly in different counties, are designed to discourage people from drinking and then driving.

Checkpoints are planned for the counties of: Beadle, Brookings, Brown, Butte, Charles Mix, Clay, Codington, Davison, Day, Edmunds, Hughes, Lawrence, Minnehaha, Roberts, and Stanley.

The checkpoints are funded by the South Dakota Office of Highway Safety and conducted by the South Dakota Highway Patrol with the help of local law enforcement