South Dakota state senator retires from legislature

According to a Facebook post from Senator Stace Nelson's page, he is retiring from politics "permanently and completely".

Nelson will be absent from politics beginning December 10.

He was elected to the South Dakota House of Representatives in 2010 and served the 25th district for two years before running for the 19th district as a representative.

He then assumed office in 2017 as a senator for the 19th district.

Nelson recommends Pastor Michael Boyle of Parkston to the Governor as his replacement.