South Dakota teenager looking to give one family a car

A South Dakota teenager is giving away a car to someone in need, but she's looking for qualified families. Payton Steffensen is Miss South Dakota's Outstanding Teen for 2019.

She has already purchased and refurbished a Volkswagen Beetle, but she needs another donation to put the car's title and licensing in the winner's name. If you'd like to donate, you can visit this link.

She is also looking for more entries from people who could use a new ride.

"Being able to have a reliable form of transportation is key in any family, and especially in a single-parent household," she said. "So knowing that, I just wanted to reach out to another family and help them out."

If you would like to enter for a chance to win the car, the deadline is Thursday. You just need to show Payton why your family needs it and you can do that by emailing paytonskeysofhope@gmail.com.