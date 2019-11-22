South Dakota to receive $20 million in airport grants

U.S. Secretary of Transportation Elaine Chao has announced $485 million in airport infrastructure grants to 108 airports in 48 states.

Of that nearly $500 million, more than $20 million has been allocated for South Dakota projects, including a $9.7 million runway rehabilitation project at Joe Foss Airfield in Sioux Falls.

"It's part of about $87 million that the state of South Dakota has received in the last 27 to 30 months and again, a really good investment in our national plan of integrated airport systems," said Kirk Shaffer, FAA Associate Administrator for Airports.

In addition to Joe Foss Airfield, Rapid City Regional Airport is receiving $2 million for a building rehabilitation, and Watertown Regional Airport is receiving $9 million to construct a new terminal building.