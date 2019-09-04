South Dakota to receive millions in federal money to fight Opioids

The battle to fight the Opioid crisis received a huge boost Wednesday.

President Trump announced $1.8 billion will be given to states to help fight the Opioid epidemic.

The money helps provide flexible funding to state governments to support prevention, treatment and recovery efforts as they see fit.

By the end of the year, Health and Human Services will have awarded more than $9 billion in grants to combat Opioid abuse.

"This money goes to states and states can allocate that within their state as they see fit. We have special programs that really do focus on rural areas. We last month released $400 million of community health center funding focused on the Opioid crisis. A lot of our community health centers provide care in under served areas, whether urban or rural areas. So, we work with the states and out tribal authorities to make sure that they are getting funding, to make sure that they are able to be fully participating in this process." said Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar.

Over the next two years South Dakota will receive $10 million.

$22 million will be granted to Minnesota and another $4 million to Iowa.