South Dakota to see $1M in Equifax data breach settlement

South Dakota is one of 50 states to reach a settlement with Equifax over its massive data breach in 2017.

It found the company failed to have a reasonable security system to prevent the largest breach ever of consumer data.

As part of the settlement, attorneys general from 50 states secured a $425 million restitution fund for those impacted, and a $175 million payment to states.

South Dakota's share is $1 million.

As part of the settlement, Equifax has also agreed to make changes to how it stores and protects information.

South Dakota Attorney General released a statement saying "with so much of our personal information accessible online it is imperative that we have proper security. This settlement holds Equifax accountable and also paves the way to make improvements to keep consumer’s personal information secure.”

Consumers will be able to obtain information about the settlement, check their eligibility to file a claim, and file a claim on the Equifax Settlement Breach online registry. Consumers can also call the settlement administrator at 1-833-759-2982 for more information.