South Dakota will continue to accept refugees in 2020

Gov. Kristi Noem has notified the Trump administration that South Dakota will continue to accept refugees who are resettled in the United States next year.

The announcement follows President Donald Trump's executive order in September allowing states and local governments to opt out of the U.S. Refugee Resettlement Program.

The resettlement program in the U.S. will handle a maximum of 18,000 refugees next year after the president's decision to cut the current cap of 30,000. Lutheran Social Services says they expect to see 80 of those refugees in South Dakota.

Lutheran Social Services has been assisting refugees from across the globe since 1948, and the organization will continue to do just that in South Dakota in 2020.

"We really try to envelop those individuals who arrive in South Dakota and make sure they are successfully integrating into our community, and are self-sufficient in a fairly short amount of time," Rebecca Kiesow-Knudsen, with L.S.S., said.

State lawmaker Reynold Nessiba is pleased with the governor's decision, and is glad to know the state is willing to help those seeking asylum.

"These are people that have been vetted at the national or international level before they are placed here," Nessiba said. "They come to Sioux Falls, they end up often taking jobs, but later you see many of them opening up our great ethnic restaurants in this town, and being a part of our workforce, and sending their children to our schools, and simply enriching our community"

But even with the current efforts, Nessiba believes there is more that can be done.

"America still needs to be that shining city on the hill, it is the place from around the world people aspire to come to, and we're part of that in South Dakota, particularly Sioux Falls," Nessiba said. "We have a low unemployment rate, we have a safe community, it's a place where people can come get jobs, find affordable housing, have their kids in schools, and begin their own american dream."

While other lawmakers applaud the state's humanitarian effort, they want to proceed with caution.

"They're welcome, we want to see people here, we want to see them safe, but we have to be mindful that there is only so much money, and there's only so many services," Rep. Kevin Jensen said. "Service providers are already overwhelmed with a lot of the issues that we have to deal with."