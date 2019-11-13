South Dakota woman trying to start state's first professional ballet company

Madeleine Scott is the founder of the South Dakota Ballet. She and other founding board members are trying to raise enough money to start a professional ballet company in South Dakota. The company's first fundraiser will be Thursday at the Museum of Visual Materials in Downtown Sioux Falls. It's from 6:30 PM until 8:30 PM.

A ticket gives guests complimentary beer and wine and gourmet hors d'oeuvres. There will also be live jazz music and a silent auction. Some of the items auctioned off will be business consultations, weekend getaways, and even a signed pair of pointe shoes from Misty Copeland.

Tickets cost $23, but you can also purchase a photo package to participate in a photoshoot with Lynn Marie of Lynn Marie Photography. You will receive one processed image of your choice within two weeks of the shoot. Additional images can also be purchased through an online portal following the event. The shoot is described as being best for professional head shots, individual portraits, family holiday cards, or family portraits.

To purchase tickets for the event and a photoshoot, visit this link.