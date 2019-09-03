South Dakotans react to retail giant stopping handgun ammunition sales

A retail giant will stop selling ammunition for handguns and short-barrel rifles soon. Walmart made the announcement on September 3rd, and many people have mixed feelings on this decision.

"I don't think it's a bad deal for Walmart to quit selling ammunition," Ben Barnes, a Sioux Falls resident, said.

"I would like to be able to buy them," Mike Frick, a Yankton resident, said.

Both with opposing views, but those views are not stopping Walmart stores across the nation. Not only is the retailer not selling handgun ammunition, but the company is also even asking customers to no longer openly carry firearms into stores.

This announcement comes days after a mass shooting claimed seven lives in Odessa, TX and a month after a shooting at a Walmart store in El Paso, TX where more than 20 people were killed.

In a statement, Walmart's CEO says they are hoping the action taken will drop the retail giant's market share of ammunition from 20% to between six and nine.

But, some in South Dakota say this decision will make it difficult for them to purchase ammunition. Mike Frick lives in Yankton. He owns several firearms and handguns; he is an avid hunter and says it is frustrating.

"I don't like the idea," he said. "I should have the right to buy them if I want to buy them."

The NRA released this statement following Walmart's decision to change its firearm and ammunition policies saying, "The truth is Walmart's actions today will not make us any safer. Rather than place the blame on the criminal, Walmart has chosen to victimize law-abiding Americans."

But, others are applauding Walmart's decision to discontinue handgun ammunition. Haley Voehl from Sioux Falls says it helps to promote the idea of heightened gun safety.

"Puts distributing ammunition in a way that is more likely to be government-controlled," she said.

The company will also begin to phase out the sale of handguns in Alaska, the only state where they sell them. Walmart will continue to sell long-barrel rifles, shotguns, and much of the ammunition for those guns.