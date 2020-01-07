South Dakotans to vote on legalizing recreational marijuana

South Dakotans will vote this year on whether to legalize recreational marijuana for adults 21 years and older.

Secretary of State Steve Barnett said Monday his office has validated a proposed constitutional amendment that would legalize marijuana for adults 21 and older and require the state Legislature to enact a hemp cultivation law.

Barnett says his office found the petition had enough valid signatures to put the proposal on the Nov. 3 ballot.

South Dakota voters in November also will decide a measure to allow medical marijuana for patients with serious health conditions.

