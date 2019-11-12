“Mount Rushmore’s American Pride” float to appear in Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade

For the tenth consecutive year, the “Mount Rushmore’s American Pride” float will appear in the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade.

Country music star Chris Young has been announced as the talent on the float.

An estimated three million spectators will watch from the streets of New York City while more than 50 million television viewers will watch nationwide. The goal of this effort by the Department of Tourism is to drive new and repeat visitors to the state and to generate brand awareness.

“This is a tremendous partnership opportunity to showcase South Dakota and provide exposure to our state’s great assets,” said Governor Kristi Noem. “Our family has been longtime fans of the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade®, and it makes me proud to see South Dakota’s continued presence in this annual tradition.”

Chris Young has a record of success, including membership in the Grand Ole Opry, two billion on-demand streams, 12 million singles sold, and 11 number one singles. In 2019, he released new music, including “Raised on Country” and “Drowning” from his forthcoming album. Young will be joined on the South Dakota float by the Department of Tourism’s Mount Rushmore mascots.

“Partnerships with brands like Macy’s provide a valuable touchpoint to potential visitors across the nation and, with the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade®, tremendous international exposure as well,” said James Hagen, Secretary of the Department of Tourism.

The float will make its national appearance on NBC on Nov. 28 between 9 a.m. and noon.

