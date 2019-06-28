'South Dakota's laziest race' coming to Sioux Falls

An upcoming fun run in Sioux Falls lets participants help out a good cause - without necessarily breaking a sweat.

The Compass Center it holding its first annual .5K race on July 11.

The fun run is for both those looking for a good run, and for people who may intimidated by a traditional longer run. Organizers are billing it as "South Dakota's Laziest Race."

Participants will have a chance to stop at rest areas with interactive activities and refreshments throughout the run. Those who don’t think they are ready for the entire .5K can register as a VIP and get a .5K ride in style.

Remedy Brewing is hosting the fun run on their back porch, and will give all participants a free brew.

The "race" begins at 1 p.m., and is a benefit for the Compass Center. You can find out more information here.