SIOUX FALLS, S.D. Emergency responders arrived at a traffic accident near 69th Street and Tanner Avenue at about 5:13 p.m. According to witnesses, a car traveling west on 69th Street in the curbside lane hit another car from behind. The driver of the black car was identified as 25-year-old Savannah Lynn Gravatt. She was arrested for DWI, obstructing law enforcement, and resisting arrest. Those involved in the accident received minor injuries from the crash.
Southeast Sioux Falls crash results in minor injuries, one arrest
Posted: Sat 9:26 PM, Oct 12, 2019