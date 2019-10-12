Southeast Sioux Falls crash results in minor injuries, one arrest

Emergency responders arrived at a traffic accident near 69th Street and Tanner Avenue at about 5:13 p.m. According to witnesses, a car traveling west on 69th Street in the curbside lane hit another car from behind. The driver of the black car was identified as 25-year-old Savannah Lynn Gravatt. She was arrested for DWI, obstructing law enforcement, and resisting arrest. Those involved in the accident received minor injuries from the crash.