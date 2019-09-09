Special Olympics receive big donation Burger King

Burger King is donating thousands of dollars to Special Olympics of South Dakota.

Earlier this year customers were given the chance to donate one dollar to the Special Olympics while ordering. This culminated in a check for more than $9,000 to the organization.

"To have a worldwide name like Burger King behind a worldwide name like Special Olympics is a partnership that is what Special Olympics needs and appreciates," said Darryl Nordquist, Special Olympics of South Dakota.

Twenty-six locations across the state had a goal of 300 donations.

Restaurants also posted donor names on their walls.

The top fundraising restaurants were in Spearfish, and on Marion Road in Sioux Falls.