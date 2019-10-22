Specialized feeding program at LifeScape helps Minnesota family

A family from New Ulm, MN is grateful they found care for their daughter nearby at LifeScape rather than having to travel to Florida for it. Breck Remus was born at 3 lbs. 4 oz. and has been hospitalized several times since then.

"She was in pain. She would throw up quite a bit. She never was happy," Ashley Remus said, who is Breck's mom.

Doctors intubated and sedated her for two months because of the respiratory issues she was experiencing. Breck was eventually diagnosed with a growth disorder called Russell-Silver syndrome in February.

"Cognitively, she's there. Just the physical part and the eating is right now what is lacking right now," Ashley said.

That's when therapists at LifeScape stepped in. This was a sigh of relief for Ashley after medical professionals told her they couldn't help Breck, and she wouldn't be able to do certain things. Ashley went searching for Melissa Carrier-Damon with LifeScape.

"Having someone who actually will want to dig in and help us was huge thing. Talking to her on the phone for the first time, I'll never forget that she was willing to help us, and it was just a joyful occasion for our family," Ashley said.

It was a stressful time because Breck wasn't eating or drinking anything when she first came to the non-profit.

"The two weeks that we spent here, she was able to catch up with two months lost being intubated and sedated when she had her respiratory issues," Justin said, who is Breck's dad.

LifeScape therapists were able to get Breck eating baby food and soft solids within two weeks of being there. She did speech and occupational therapy for about two and a half hours, four to five times a day.

"It really helps us get to know the child. They get to trust us and from there, we get to try a variety of strategies and with those strategies, then we do a lot of caregiver training," Carrier-Damon said, who is a feeding therapist at LifeScape.

It's that expertise Justin and Ashley both appreciate.

"It's just a breath of fresh air for us as a family. The stress has just decreased, knowing that she was behind a little bit," Ashley said. "But we just keep going forward, and we can't wait to see what she's going to be when she gets older."

Breck will continue this feeding therapy but just not as intensely. She will go back to LifeScape for weekly sessions for several months.