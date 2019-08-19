Sports betting on hold at Grand Falls Casino

Sports betting is now legal in the state of Iowa but Grand Falls Casino & Resort has not yet been able to start.

However, they are looking to begin soon.

"We were hoping to have the ability to launch our online sportsbook which is elite sportsbook but unfortunately we're still working through some regulations and stuff," said Sharon Haselhoff, Grand Falls Casino & Resort general manager. "I think things are looking good and we should have things in place by later on this week.

Once the regulations are complete people will be able to take part in betting on professional sports, as well as collegiate sports and people can go to the casino ahead of time to register.