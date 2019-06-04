Spring & summer fashions take over store shelves

Just as warmer temperatures announce the arrival of spring and summer, new colors and and styles announce a new season of fashion.

Kirsten Schaffer, Director of Marketing at The Empire Mall, stopped by KSFY Morning News Tuesday to discuss some of the new trends.

Schaffer said some of the stylings in-fashion this season include certain animal prints, lavender tones, and bright neon-colors. Eyelets are also making a comeback this season.

A number of stores at the Empire Mall already have the latest trends in stock. You can find more information about the mall here.