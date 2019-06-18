St. Francis House receives donation for exercise equipment

The St. Francis House in Sioux Falls has received a large donation to put towards its new facility.

The new building will provide housing for up to 120 people.

The $7,500 donation from the Helmsley Charitable Trust will pay for exercise equipment.

The St. Francis House says many people it serves can't afford a gym membership, so they are missing out on the benefits of physical activity.

"This wonderful gift today allows us to be able to purchase that equipment to help our guests who are dealing with issues of diabetes, high blood pressure, mental health," said Julie Becker, St. Francis House executive director. "This gives them a place that they can go and take better care of themselves."

Volunteers from the Helmsley Foundation also spent the day helping with projects at the St. Francis House.