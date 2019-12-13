St. Francis man sentenced for conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine

A 48-year-old St. Francis man, convicted of conspiracy to distribute a controlled substance, has been sentenced in federal court.

Steven William Emery was sentenced to 36 months in federal prison, followed by four years of supervised release and forfeiture of a firearm, ammunition and firearm accessories.

According to court documents, beginning in June 2016 and continuing to May 2018, Emery knowingly conspired with others to distribute methamphetamine in and around the Rosebud Sioux Indian Reservation. Emery admitted over 50 grams of methamphetamine was distributed during the course of the conspiracy. During a vehicle and residence search, several drug paraphernalia items were found, in addition to a loaded firearm, ammunition and firearm accessories.

This case is part of Project Safe Neighborhoods, a program bringing together all levels of law enforcement and the communities they serve to reduce violent crime and make our neighborhoods safer for everyone.

