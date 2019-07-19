St. Lambert Parish holds annual Rummage Sale

The St. Lambert Rummage Sale is Friday, Saturday and Sunday in Sioux Falls. People can shop 8:00 AM until 7:00 PM Saturday and from 8:00 AM until 1:00 PM on Sunday.

Lunch will be served Saturday and there is a bake sale with cookies, bars, bread, and pies being sold.

Organizers said the event has grown over the last 50 years and people are now lining up in the morning to shop.

"I think as our sale has grown, we have great prices. We have a lot of great items, like I say we take stuff for two days and we pick the best of the stuff. We go through our clothing and if it's stained or torn, we don't show any of that or if we get stuff that's broken that, you know, we don't keep. We just have so many great items and great prices. We're here, here to have fun and to share with everybody that needs our help," Lynn Nicolai said, who is the co-chair of this year's sale.

Parishioners, as well as the public, donated clothing, furniture and even cookware to the sale, which is being sold all weekend. Shoppers can also find children's toys, books, and games.